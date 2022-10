Copper price jumps as dollar eases

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Copper prices rose on Wednesday buoyed by a weaker dollar amid hopes the pace of US interest rate hikes would slow down.The dollar wallowed near a three-week low versus major peers as more signs of economic weakness in the United States fanned speculation about a less hawkish Federal Reserve.Copper for delivery in December rose 3.8% on the Comex market in New York, touching $3.52 per pound ($7,744 per tonne).[Click here for an interactive chart of copper prices]The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.1% to 63,050 yuan ($8,650.02) a tonne.“The slightly eased Fed jitters revived sentiment, still we hold a cautious attitude as policy and economic uncertainty will continue to dominate the market,” a China-based futures trader said.Chile’s government on Tuesday amended a proposed mining royalty bill that drew criticism from miners, removing provisions that assessed higher rates for larger miners and linked payments to copper prices, while implementing a flat 1% ad valorem tax rate for large producers.(With files from Reuters)