Copper posted its biggest one-day gain in London since January on Friday, as traders who had bet on further declines scrambled to buy back positions and investors returned to riskier assets after the selloff in artificial intelligence stocks.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 6.5% to above $12,600 a tonne, and is on track for its first weekly gain since early October, Bloomberg reported. In New York, Comex copper for March delivery, now the most-active contract, surged 6.3% in sympathy to touch $5.76, before giving up a good portion of the gains to trade at $5.603 a pound ($12,352 a tonne) around midday.

The bounce leaves copper about 20% below its September 9 record, still technically a bear market and roughly flat for the year.

Shorts squeezed

The rally was probably “concentrated short-covering triggered by the rebound in US equities,” Harry Jiang, a trader at China-Base Ningbo Group, told Bloomberg. “With Chinese inventories still tight, a bounce like this makes perfect sense.”

ING strategists Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson noted that the physical market in China remains relatively firm. “Focus will remain on Chinese demand and inventories, as well as the potential movement of US-held copper,” they wrote.

“Recent shifts in market expectations for AI-related copper demand have been one of the important drivers of recent copper price volatility,” analysts at Mysteel said. Data showing China’s industrial profits grew also helped.

London better supplied

The bounce comes despite signs that metal outside China is becoming more plentiful. LME copper stocks rose to 337,925 tonnes on Thursday, up about 3% from a week earlier, and cash copper is trading close to the three-month price, with no sign of a squeeze in London. China is a different story. The Yangshan premium for imports into China hit a record $500 a tonne last week and has since eased to about $320, still well above historical levels.

Miners bounce

Copper stocks rose with the metal. Freeport-McMoRan gained 3.8% and Southern Copper 3.6% in New York, where markets close early on the day after Thanksgiving. In London, Antofagasta closed up 4.4%, Glencore 4.3%, Anglo American 3.8% and Rio Tinto 3%. Ivanhoe Mines rose 3.7% in Toronto, First Quantum Minerals 2.7% and Teck Resources 2.6%.

The gains barely dent the losses since copper peaked on September 9. Ivanhoe is still down 51% since then, First Quantum 42% and Freeport 34%, while BHP has held up best among the big names, down 15%.

Congo closes in on Chile

Congo is closing the gap on Chile as the world’s biggest copper supplier. Congolese copper exports rose 8% year on year to 2.7 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2026, and quarterly shipments topped 1 million tonnes for the first time in the July-September period, government data show. Chile exported 1.28 million tonnes in the third quarter.

Chile’s output is expected to fall below 5 million tonnes this year, its lowest since 2003, though that would still be about 40% higher than Congo’s 2025 production. Two CMOC mines accounted for almost 550,000 tonnes of Congo’s exports through September, while Kamoa-Kakula, owned by Ivanhoe and Zijin Mining, shipped 187,000 tonnes.

Kinshasa is now pitching $15 billion of rail and other infrastructure projects to investors. A new deep-water Atlantic port opens next year, and construction is starting on the rail link from the copperbelt to Angola’s port of Lobito, Transport Minister Jean-Pierre Bemba said on Wednesday.

(With files from Bloomberg and Reuters)

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