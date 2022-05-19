Kupferpreis
|
19.05.2022 18:25:56
Copper price rebounds as China eases covid restrictions
Copper prices rose on Thursday, buoyed by easing covid-19 restrictions in China.Shanghai will start allowing more businesses in zero-covid areas to resume normal operations from the start of June, deputy mayor Zhang Wei said as the city prepares for the end of lockdown.“Sentiment had been buoyed by hopes that China is making progress towards an exit from strict lockdowns,” commodity strategists at ANZ said in a note.Copper for delivery in July rose 2.62% from Wednesday’s settlement price, touching $4.28 per pound ($9,433 per tonne) midday Thursday on the Comex market in New York.Click here for an interactive chart of copper pricesThe most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading down 0.3% at 71,530 yuan ($10,576.04) a tonne.Related Article: China’s metal exports storm higher to fill gap left by war (With files from Reuters)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|9 460,35
|196,10
|2,12