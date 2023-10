Copper price rises on China optimism

Copper price rose on Friday on signs of recovery in China.Copper for delivery in December rose by 1.9% on the Comex market in New York, reaching $3.64 per pound ($8,008 per tonne).[Click here for an interactive chart of copper prices]“From a short term perspective, we’ve managed to hold above a very key area of support, which has given a little confidence back to the market,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.LME copper has bounced after touching an 11-month low of $7,856 on Monday to nudge above the 21-day moving average on Friday.Profits at China’s industrial firms extended gains for a second month in September.“What was a pretty tough month has been somewhat mitigated by those announcements from China,” Hansen added.Despite the recent gains, it will be a struggle for copper to rally further, he said.“There are still the economic worries about not only China, but the wider world, we have not seen anything which could trigger a meaningful extension to the upside.”Also supporting metals was a pause in a rally in the dollar index, making greenback-priced commodities less expensive in other currencies.(With files from Reuters) Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel