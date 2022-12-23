Kupferpreis
Copper price rises on hopes for better demand in 2023
Copper price rose on Friday as low inventories and hopes for economic recovery next year offset a slackening in near-term demand in China caused by a surge in covid-19 cases.Copper for delivery in March rose 1.6% on the Comex market in New York, touching $3.81 per pound or $8,382 per tonne.[Click here for an interactive chart of copper prices]While some analysts expect the metal to rise towards record highs of $11,000 in 2023, weakening economic growth has pulled prices down 14% this year.“Demand is not there,” said Robert Montefusco at broker Sucden Financial.Copper could move higher in early 2023 but this would require more economic stimulus in China – the top consumer – and an improvement of sentiment on wider markets, he said.China expects a peak in covid-19 infections within a week, a health official said, as authorities predict extra strain on the health system and the virus ripples through business.(With files from Reuters)
