Copper staged one of its biggest rallies of the year on Monday, bouncing out of the bear market it entered on Friday, after Nvidia’s board reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive and set off a rush back into the artificial intelligence trades that have dragged the metal down all month.

Comex copper for December delivery, the most active contract in New York, jumped as much as 5.5% to $5.787 a pound and was trading at $5.762 ($12,703 a tonne) in early New York trade, up 5% on the day. Earlier in the session it had sunk to $5.408, the lowest since the end of March.

The contract settled at $5.485 on Friday, down 9.9% on the week and 20.4% below the record settlement of $6.889 reached on September 9, confirming the bear market it had flirted with during the session. Monday’s rebound cuts the deficit to 16% and carries copper back above $5.63, where it ended 2025, for a gain of 2% this year. It is still down 11% in November.

The turn was abrupt. December copper was drifting lower near $5.46 a pound minutes before the Nvidia statement landed, a little over half an hour ahead of Wall Street’s opening bell, and was more than 5% higher about half an hour later.

Nvidia said its directors voted unanimously to bring Huang back as president and chief executive with immediate effect, 11 days after he resigned. His departure had rattled the metals demand story and deepened a selloff in AI shares that spilled into copper, which is used in data centre wiring and the power networks that feed them. Nvidia shares soared about 28% in early trading and the Nasdaq Composite was up about 6%.

Below $12,000 first

London had a rougher morning before the Huang news broke. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange opened higher, then fell as much as 1.7% to $11,948 a tonne, the lowest since March 24 and within $50 of a bear market of its own, measured from the September peak of $14,875. It was up 0.1% at $12,168 in official trading, Reuters reports.

The benchmark lost 9% last week, the third-biggest weekly slump this decade according to Bloomberg, and has shed almost 14% in November.

“The jury is still out as to whether we’ve seen the bottom,” Alastair Munro, senior base metals strategist at Marex, told Reuters, noting that trend-following funds were still selling. Gao Yin, an analyst at Shuohe Asset Management, told Bloomberg that “some copper bears are getting ready to exit” while others think the AI story has fundamentally changed and intend to stay aggressively short. Both spoke before the Nvidia announcement.

Other factors played a role in the recent bearishness with the dollar index hittings its highest level of the year on Monday. Last week’s industry gathering in Shanghai turned bearish on weak Chinese demand and growing doubt that US President Donald Trump will impose tariffs on refined copper this year, Bloomberg reports. Sceptics also point out that AI-related consumption remains small next to copper’s use in power grids and the wider energy transition.

China squeeze eases

The physical scramble in China is cooling from extreme levels. The Yangshan premium paid to import copper into the country fell for a second session to $450 a tonne on Monday, down from last week’s record $500 though still far above historical norms. It was below $100 in September.

Metal is on its way. Orders to withdraw 11,225 tonnes of copper from LME warehouses in Asia were placed on Friday, and all of it is expected to go to China, Reuters reports, citing a trader and a warehousing manager. Traders have also begun shipping copper from the United States, where stockpiles built up over the past year on tariff bets.

Miners add $25 billion

Copper stocks surged at the New York open. Freeport-McMoRan jumped 8%, lifting its market value to $71 billion from $66 billion at Friday’s close, though the stock is still 16% lower than a week ago. Southern Copper gained 6% to $121 billion, which puts it back in positive territory for 2026.

BHP rose 5% to $182 billion, Teck Resources about 7% to $25 billion and Rio Tinto 3% to $130 billion. Together the five New York-listed heavyweights added more than $25 billion in the first minutes of trading.

In London, Antofagasta climbed 6%, Anglo American more than 5% and Glencore almost 4%. Toronto-listed Lundin Mining and First Quantum Minerals were both up more than 6%, Capstone Copper 8% and Ivanhoe Mines about 5%, while Poland’s KGHM gained 8% in Warsaw.

The bounce recovers only a fraction of the damage. Eleven of the largest copper-exposed miners lost a combined $127 billion in market value last week, and regulatory filings this month showed that Paul Tudor Jones’ hedge fund exited Teck and Southern Copper and cut its Freeport stake by almost 90% during the third quarter, while Stan Druckenmiller’s family office sold out of Southern Copper.

(With files from Reuters and Bloomberg)

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