Copper slumped again on Friday, tipping the metal into a bear market just ten weeks after it set an all-time high, as the unwinding of bets on the artificial intelligence boom, a strong dollar and fading US tariff prospects continued to swamp evidence of acute shortage in China.

Comex copper for December delivery, the most active contract in New York, dropped as much as 3.4% to $5.4405 a pound ($11,994 a tonne), the lowest since the end of March, before recovering to $5.4995 around midday, down 2.4%. That is 20.2% below the record settlement of $6.8885 reached on September 9. A close under $5.51 would meet the common definition of a bear market, a fall of 20% or more from the most recent peak.

The contract has fallen for seven sessions in a row and is down more than 9% since last Friday, by far its steepest weekly loss of 2026. A year-to-date gain that stood at 22% in September has turned into a loss of 2%, and copper is on course to end November about 15% lower.

On the London Metal Exchange, three-month copper fell 2.3% to $12,235 a tonne in official trading after touching $12,020, the lowest since March 24, Reuters reports. The benchmark is down about 9% on the week, its biggest weekly fall since early April 2025, when US President Donald Trump unveiled his global tariffs. London copper is 18% below its September 10 peak of $14,875 and would have to drop under $11,900 to join New York in a bear market. In Shanghai, futures racked up their worst week in 15 years, according to Bloomberg.

Next stop, the March low

The break below $5.63, where copper ended 2025, removes the first of two chart supports that Saxo Bank’s Ole Hansen flagged during Wednesday’s rout. The second is $5.32, which sits just beneath the lowest close of 2026: $5.34 on March 20, when surging oil prices during the Iran war and swelling exchange inventories sent the metal to a three-month trough. Copper is now less than 3% above that level.

Evidence is mounting that the AI investment boom is waning and that the Federal Reserve will have to get more aggressive to control inflation, Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, told Reuters, adding that a strengthening dollar is also weighing on the metal. AI shares continued to sag on Friday, with Anthropic trading about 9% below Thursday’s close after its market debut, the news agency said.

“We have been saying for as long as AI has been driving the price that this might be a bit over-egged,” Albert Mackenzie, copper analyst at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, told Bloomberg. Weak Chinese demand, the dimming prospect of US tariffs and the dollar are also at work, and the week’s losses are not far off the slumps seen in the early stages of the pandemic and after Trump’s Liberation Day announcement. London copper is heading for its steepest monthly decline since 2022.

Metal heads to China

The selloff in futures is still running alongside a scramble for physical metal in China. The Yangshan premium paid to import copper into the country slipped to $495 a tonne on Friday from Thursday’s record $500, Reuters reports. It was $360 on Wednesday and less than $100 in September. Shanghai Futures Exchange stocks rose by 3,204 tonnes this week to 30,846 tonnes, which is still less than a day’s worth of Chinese consumption.

That tightness may be part of what is pushing futures down. Premiums at these levels have made it profitable to move metal out of the United States, where stockpiles ballooned over the past year on tariff bets, and traders have begun shipping copper from the US to China, with tens of thousands of tonnes due to arrive in January. Codelco is meanwhile offering Chinese buyers 2027 cathode at $250 to $280 a tonne, less than it charged this year.

In London the squeeze has eased: cash copper was at only a slight premium to the three-month contract on Friday after flipping into a discount earlier in the week.

$127 billion in a week

Copper stocks were sold again in New York. Eleven of the largest copper-exposed miners have lost a combined $127 billion, or 15% of their market value, since last Friday, and $208 billion, or 23%, over the past month. Their combined worth has dropped to $696 billion from $769 billion on Wednesday morning.

Freeport-McMoRan fell another 5.4%, taking its loss for the week to 22% and cutting its market value to $67 billion, from close to $100 billion a month ago. Southern Copper gave up 4.3% to $116 billion and has shed 32% in a month, a slide that has pushed the stock into the red for 2026 after it was up 41% in mid-October.

BHP was little changed at $177 billion but is down 14% on the week, and Rio Tinto eased 1.3% to $127 billion. Glencore, at $71 billion, has lost a fifth of its value in a month. Teck Resources dropped 3.6% to $24 billion, Antofagasta 4.8% and First Quantum Minerals 3.7%, and Lundin Mining’s 2.3% decline left it 19% lower since last Friday.

Only BHP, Glencore, Teck and Anglo American are still showing gains for the year, and Anglo’s is down to 1%. Ivanhoe Mines has lost 60% in 2026.

(With files from Reuters and Bloomberg)

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