Copper fell to its lowest level this year on Wednesday, extending a selloff that has erased about $145 billion from the market value of the world’s biggest copper miners in November.

Comex copper for December delivery fell 2.1% to $5.25 a pound ($11,584 a tonne) around midday in New York, after touching $5.222. That is below the March 20 settlement of $5.3425, the previous low for 2026, and a settlement at today’s level would be the lowest since early December last year. The red metal is now down 7% this year and almost 19% in November, and sits 24% below its record settlement of $6.889 on September 9.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.9% to $11,596 a tonne in afternoon trading in London, its weakest since December 16. New York and London prices are now roughly level, after tariff bets kept Comex at a hefty premium for most of the past two years.

‘The Give Back’

History offers little comfort to copper bulls. Every bear market in copper since 1970 “has taken back the vast majority of each bull market’s gains,” John Gross wrote in The Copper Journal on Friday. He calls it the “Give Back”.

In each of the 11 bull markets before this one, a 10% fall from the peak was followed by a 20% drop and a bear market, Gross found. Losses from the high ranged from 32% to 69% and averaged 49%. Comex copper crossed his 20% line, $5.44 a pound on his measure, this week.

A 49% loss from September’s record would take Comex copper to about $3.50 a pound. Gross does not forecast the outcome of this cycle, and his study looks only at price behaviour, setting aside fundamentals and economics. Stocks have a better record: after a 10% fall, the S&P 500 has gone on to break through its 20% line only about half the time, he noted.

Tariffs and inflation

New US tariffs and inflation data added to the pressure on Wednesday. The Trump administration proposed duties on 14 trading partners, including 20% on China, and figures released the same morning showed US inflation rose further in October, stoking worries about more interest rate hikes. Nvidia fell more than 8%, the Nasdaq Composite 3.5% and the S&P 500 2.4%.

Copper itself is largely outside the new package. For 13 of the 14 economies, the proposed duties would not apply to goods already covered by Section 232 tariffs, including copper articles, according to law firm Baker McKenzie. The decision that matters most for the metal, a proposed 15% tariff on refined copper imports from 2027, remains unresolved.

BMO Capital Markets expects the selloff to run until Washington signals its tariff intentions or prices fall far enough to hit supply, potentially in the $10,000 to $11,000 a tonne range, the bank said this week. Financial flows have overpowered a physical market where visible exchange stocks cover only about two days of consumption, BMO said, and traders have booked an estimated 30,000 to 100,000 tonnes of US copper for shipment to China, a sign they are losing faith in a tariff that would keep US stockpiles sealed off. The bank stands by its structurally bullish medium-term view.

$145 billion wiped out

“People had been trying to get into the hard-assets trade and AI expansion and growth, but I think this unwrapping and unwinding has more to go,” George Griffiths, head of markets at AMT Futures, told Reuters. Open interest in copper has declined significantly, he said.

Ten of the largest copper-exposed miners have lost a combined $145 billion in market value since the end of October, according to MINING.COM calculations. Southern Copper alone has shed $36 billion, BHP $27 billion and Freeport-McMoRan $23 billion.

The pure plays have fallen hardest. Freeport is down 26% this month and Southern Copper 24%, against copper’s 19% and a 7% drop in the S&P 500. Ivanhoe Mines has lost 32%, Capstone Copper 30% and First Quantum Minerals 26%. Diversified miners have held up better, with BHP down 13% and Rio Tinto 11%.

Priced for $6.50 copper

Freeport fell 2.9% in New York on Wednesday, cutting its market value to $67 billion, and Southern Copper dropped 2% to $114 billion. Teck Resources slid 1.9% to $24 billion, BHP 1.4% to $177 billion and Rio Tinto 0.5% to $125 billion, while Ero Copper fell 2.6%.

In Toronto, Hudbay Minerals lost 3.7%, Capstone 3.3% and Lundin Mining 3.1%. Poland’s KGHM fell 3.5% in Warsaw, and Antofagasta, Glencore and Anglo American each lost between 1.5% and 2% in London.

The miners’ earnings are geared to a much higher copper price. Freeport’s third-quarter results based its fourth-quarter cash flow outlook on copper at $6.50 a pound, more than $1.20 above where the metal trades now.

Investors dumping AI shares have been taking copper and the miners down with them. The selloff has seen “investors selling chip stocks and liquidating their portfolios, which is affecting copper prices,” Jacob White, director of ETF product management at Sprott Asset Management, told MarketWatch last week. Many investors have decided copper is too volatile and are cutting commodity exposure to concentrate on AI stocks, Panmure Liberum analyst Tom Price said on Tuesday.

Some prominent investors got out early. Paul Tudor Jones’ hedge fund exited Teck and Southern Copper and cut its Freeport stake by almost 90% in the third quarter, regulatory filings show, while Stan Druckenmiller’s family office sold out of Southern Copper.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com