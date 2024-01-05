Kupferpreis
|
05.01.2024 13:51:39
Copper prices fall on stronger US dollar
Copper prices fell on Friday as reduced bets for an early Federal Reserve interest rate cut lifted the dollar.Copper for delivery in March retreated on the Comex market in New York, touching $3.83 per pound ($8,668 per tonne), down 0.3% compared to Thursday’s closing.[Click here for an interactive chart of copper prices]Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 0.4% to $8,432.5 per metric ton by 1109 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Dec. 13 of $8,416.Data on Thursday showed that US weekly jobless claims fell more than expected last week, setting the dollar on track for its steepest weekly rise since May.“Metals are under pressure on increasing signs that the Fed won’t start cutting rates as soon as expected after US jobs data released this week,” said Ewa Manthey at ING.“If US rates stay higher for longer, this would lead to a stronger US dollar and weaker investor sentiment, which in turn would translate to weaker metals prices.”Signs of tightening supply and thin stocks in China are, however, supporting copper.Russian miner Udokan Copper is assessing damage after a fire at its plant, which was expected to start copper cathode production in 2024. A delay would add to the growing list of supply disruptions in the industry.With declining growth from mine output, the global refined copper market faces a growing deficit in 2025 to 2027, CITIC Securities said.(With files from Reuters)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|8 346,00
|-21,65
|-0,26
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach wichtigen Konjunkturdaten: ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- US-Märkte schließen minimal stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag in die Gewinnzone vordringen. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel zum Handelsschluss wieder zurück. Der Wall Street-Handel präsentierte sich etwas höher. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es mehrheitlich abwärts.