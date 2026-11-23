Chile’s copper price slump is threatening President José Antonio Kast’s efforts to rein in the country’s fiscal deficit as rising fuel subsidies and weaker-than-expected economic growth strain government finances.

Copper, which accounts for about half of Chile’s exports and a substantial share of government revenue, fell about 10% in New York last week. The decline pushed prices more than 20% below their record closing high on Sept. 9, briefly sending the metal into a bear market before a sharp rebound on Monday.

“Persistently high oil prices and declining copper prices are an unwelcome combination for Chile, particularly at a time when economic growth remains sluggish,” William Snead, a strategist at BBVA, told Bloomberg News. “The country faces potential pressure on fiscal revenues, external accounts and domestic economic activity.”

The reversal threatens a key source of funding for Latin America’s largest copper producer just as Kast faces mounting pressure to deliver on campaign promises to accelerate growth, restore fiscal discipline and balance the budget before his term ends.

The government agreed this month to increase fuel subsidies following protests by truck drivers, adding to spending pressures. Separate economic data showed gross domestic product contracted more than expected in the third quarter.

Kast, who took office March 11, had already provided few updates on his pledge to cut $6 billion in spending within 18 months. His administration also abandoned a target to eliminate the structural budget deficit by 2030, raising questions about how it will consolidate public finances without the benefit of elevated copper prices.

AI trade reverses

Copper prices nearly doubled in the three years through September, supported partly by investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and the metal’s widespread use in data centres, power grids and electrical infrastructure.

That momentum has since faded amid a broader selloff in AI-linked investments, leaving copper trading below its level when Kast assumed office.

The retreat could significantly weaken government receipts after mining revenues helped improve Chile’s fiscal position earlier this year.

Revenue from private mining companies rose 45% in real terms to 5.89 trillion pesos ($5.9 billion) during the first nine months of 2026, according to government figures. Transfers from state-owned copper producer Codelco increased 30% to 1.74 trillion pesos.

Together, those sources accounted for 13% of government income during the period, helping narrow the budget deficit to 0.9% of GDP.

The financial pressures come as Kast’s administration considers expanding private-sector involvement in state-owned Codelco. Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz earlier this month left open the possibility of private investors eventually acquiring a minority stake, although he said the timing was not right.

Days later, Economy and Mining Minister Daniel Mas said Chile was considering legislative changes to allow private companies to participate in some Codelco deposits or partner on infrastructure and processing facilities.

The proposals have drawn criticism from the Socialist Party, unions and opposition lawmakers, who accuse the administration of overstating Codelco’s difficulties to build support for asset sales or greater private participation. The government and Codelco’s leadership reject those allegations.

Lower copper prices could erode that contribution while the administration absorbs additional costs from its agreement with truck drivers.

The fuel subsidy measures are expected to cost 279 billion pesos this year and another 523 billion pesos in 2027, according to legislative documents.

The combination leaves Chile increasingly exposed to commodity price swings, with weaker mining receipts potentially limiting the government’s ability to reduce borrowing without deeper spending cuts.

Credit ratings pressure

Chile’s deteriorating fiscal outlook could also attract greater scrutiny from international credit rating agencies as sovereign debt issuance is expected to reach $25 billion in 2027.

S&P Global Ratings assigns Chile an A credit rating following downgrades in 2017 and 2021 as government debt increased.

Despite those reductions, Chile remains among Latin America’s stronger sovereign borrowers. Its S&P rating stands six notches above Brazil’s, three above Mexico’s and four above Peru’s.

Moody’s assigns Chile an equivalent rating, while Fitch Ratings places the country one notch lower.

The prospect of weaker copper revenues, higher subsidy costs and sluggish economic activity could complicate efforts to preserve that standing.



(With files from Bloomberg News)

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