Kupferpreis
|
13.05.2022 20:27:51
Copper stocks are building again, weighing on prices
After a brutal two weeks that saw the copper price reach an 8-month low, the bellwether metal bounced on Friday, but a new report says headwinds will only get stronger over the rest of the year.Source: Capital EconomicsCapital Economics says in a new note on Friday, after hitting record highs in the first quarter on the back of historically low global inventories, copper stocks have been steadily building and are now 55% higher than at the beginning of the year.The inventory build-up is almost entirely due to flows to the LME, while inventories in Shanghai have been drawn down as traders make the most of the arbitrage window provided by premium prices in China. That price gap has now all but closed, says Capital Economics as prices in London retreat.Source: Capital Economics“Looking ahead, we think copper stocks on both the LME and ShFE will continue to build. China is facing many headwinds to growth and we have revised down our GDP growth expectations for many other key copper consuming regions, including Europe and the US. “Lower demand, coupled with our view that Chinese refined copper output growth will remain solid, is driving our view that copper stocks on both exchanges will end the year higher than at end-2021, weighing on prices.”
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|9 018,30
|-347,55
|-3,71
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen deutlich höher -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel mit klarem Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Handelswoche deutlich höher. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen zeigten nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zum Wochenausklang stark.