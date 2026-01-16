|
16.01.2026 09:51:00
Costco Really Wants Its Gold Star Members to Upgrade to Executive Status, and It's Dangling 3 Specific Perks to Entice Them
For the last three years, the talk on Wall Street has centered on the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to positively impact corporate growth and the lives of billions worldwide. But based on addressable opportunity, the global retail industry dwarfs the AI market.According to a report from Mordor Intelligence, the worldwide retail industry is expected to expand from a $27.3 trillion market in 2025 to an estimated $36.9 trillion opportunity by 2030. For those keeping score at home, this translates to a compound annual growth rate that exceeds 6%. Although the retail industry is highly competitive, businesses that are able to stand out can reap significant rewards. Examples of leading retailers include e-commerce titan Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), retail kingpin Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), and warehouse club Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 595,25
|-21,68
|-0,47
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.