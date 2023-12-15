Goldpreis
|
15.12.2023 18:38:04
Costco sold $100 million worth of gold bars last quarter
Gold bars continue one of the hottest items at Costco ahead of the holiday season.This week, the US retail warehousing giant revealed that it sold $100 million worth of the yellow metal during the first fiscal quarter.In an earnings call on Thursday, Costco CFO Richard Galanti confirmed to analysts that bullion is definitely on the menu for its customers. “They’re buying gold,” he said when asked about consumer trends from the latest quarter.This echoes what Galanti had said back in September — that the company’s inventory of PAMP Suisse gold bars tends to sell out “within a few hours” of the products being listed online. As of Friday, Costco’s website shows that the 1 oz. bars containing 24kt of yellow gold are being sold for C$2,829.99 (~$2116.59) in Canada. On the US website, the product appears to be unavailable.Gold enthusiasts on Reddit said the bars were going for slightly more than $2,000 as recently as last week.The products are limited to two per Costco membership, which would make it very difficult to build a real position to profit off bullion’s rising value. Spot gold has jumped by about 12% so far this year.JPMorgan is forecasting a breakout rally for the precious metal in 2024, with a peak of $2,300 an ounce as the Federal Reserve begins cutting interest rates, according to the bank’s commodities outlook.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 018,40
|-17,71
|-0,87
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen enden höher -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legte einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.