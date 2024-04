Costco's Latest Sales Trends Are Pure Gold: Time to Buy the Stock?

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has taken the "treasure hunt" shopping experience to the next level. The warehouse retailer just reported strong monthly sales growth, with accelerating demand at its stores in March.The news was even better online, where revenue gains soared. Costco's members are enthusiastically shopping for both consumer staples like groceries and for discretionary purchases like home furnishings. But there's one product in particular that's spurred more traffic online and at stores: gold.The shiny new offering was a big factor pushing sales trends higher late last quarter and likely played an even greater role in Costco's strong March results. Management has responded by boosting inventory and adding silver to its precious metal offerings.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel