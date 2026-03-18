|
18.03.2026 11:30:00
Could an Oil Deal in Venezuela Boost Chevron's Stock?
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has operated in Venezuela for over 100 years. The U.S. oil giant has several joint ventures with PDVSA, Venezuela's national oil company. It currently produces about 200,000 barrels of oil per day in the country. While that's a drop in the bucket compared to its overall production, the country could become a meaningful growth driver for the oil company in the future. The U.S. oil giant is reportedly close to striking a deal that could enable it to significantly increase its oil production in the country. Here's a look at whether a Venezuelan oil deal could boost Chevron stock. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|111,84
|2,19
|2,00
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|96,99
|0,67
|0,70