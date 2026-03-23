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23.03.2026 13:30:00
Could an Oil Deal in Venezuela Boost Shell's Stock?
Barely more than two months after U.S. forces captured former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, that petroleum-rich country is already making moves to boost its oil output. That's a surprisingly quick pace, particularly given that the long-term fate of the current government is far from settled.Integrated oil giants Chevron and Shell (NYSE: SHEL) reportedly notched oil and gas exploration and production deals with the South American nation, which is a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Historically, those headlines aren't surprising, since those two companies maintained a presence in Venezuela while rivals bailed after the country nationalized its energy industry.It could take a while for Venezuela to produce tangible benefits for Shell investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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