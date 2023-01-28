Could This Regional Coffee Chain Stock Be the Next Starbucks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's little question that early investors in Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) have been amply rewarded. Since the company's $17 IPO in mid-1992, the stock has returned an incredible 40,000% -- even after the recent beating inflicted at the claws of the ongoing bear market. Starbucks redefined expectations in the takeout coffee market by providing a welcoming atmosphere and a consistent product -- becoming the bar by which all other coffee shops were measured. Because of the company's rampant success, investors are always on the lookout for the "next" Starbucks.With that in mind, Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) may be worth a taste. While investors may not yet be familiar with this regional coffee chain, it has many of the same attributes that helped make Starbucks the king of the coffee shop. Dutch Bros' steady growth, loyal clientele, and dedicated workforce have put the company on the fast lane to long-term success.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading