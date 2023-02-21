21.02.2023 21:26:27

Crude Oil Closes Modestly Lower Following Volatile Session

(RTTNews) - Following the steep drop seen last Friday, the price of crude oil saw considerable volatility over the course of the trading session on Tuesday.

In its last day as the front-month contract, crude for March delivery edged down $0.16 or 0.2 percent to $76.16 a barrel after jumping as high as $77.51 a barrel and falling as low as $75.69 a barrel.

The more actively traded crude for April delivery dipped $0.19 or 0.3 percent to $76.29 a barrel after reaching a high of $77.74 a barrel and a low of $75.90 a barrel.

With the modest decrease on the day, the price of crude oil closed lower for the fifth consecutive session.

The volatility on the session came as traders weighed concerns about the impact of higher U.S. interest rates against optimism about increased demand from China.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, which could shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates.

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trübe Marktstimmung durch Zinssorgen: ATX und DAX starten tiefer -- Asiens Börsen notieren in Rot
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt eröffnen den Mittwochshandel mit Verlusten. An den asiatischen Börsen geht es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen