02.01.2026 20:40:58

Crude Oil Edges Lower Following Steep Drop In 2025

(RTTNews) - Crude oil prices have edged lower during trading on Friday, extending the pullback seen over the two previous sessions.

After capping its biggest annual drop since 2020 last year, crude for February delivery was last seen trading at $57.30, down $0.12 or 0.2 percent.

The modest decrease by the price of crude oil comes as traders weighed potential oversupply concerns against escalating geopolitical tensions.

Traders await Sunday's virtual meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) for direction, given persistent supply concerns.

It is expected that the group will uphold November's decision to pause further production increases amid concerns that the global market is already slipping into oversupply.

On the geopolitical front, Russia claimed that Ukraine has killed at least 24 people, including a child, in a drone attack on a hotel and cafe in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southern Kherson region during New Year's celebrations. Ukraine maintained it does not target civilians.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Treasury Department has reportedly imposed sanctions on four oil traders operating in Venezuela as well as associated crude tankers allegedly part of a so-called "shadow fleet."

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:32 Rohstoffe im 4. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
20:23 KW 1: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20:06 Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2025: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
01.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2025
01.01.26 Dezember 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Hang Seng zum Handelsende stark - Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen
Am Freitag zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zum Start ins neue Handelsjahr stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte sich nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Die US-Börsen wechseln ebenso häufig das Vorzeichen. Vor dem Wochenende ging es in Hongkong aufwärts, während die Börsen in Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen blieben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen