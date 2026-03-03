03.03.2026 20:41:42

Crude Oil Extends Surge After Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz

(RTTNews) - After skyrocketing in the previous session, crude oil prices have continued to soar during the trading day on Tuesday.

Crude for April delivery is surging $3.35 or 4.7 percent to $74.58 a barrel after spiking $4.21 or 6.3 percent to $71.23 a barrel during Monday's session.

The extended rally by the price of crude oil comes as traders continue to keep an eye on the latest developments in the Middle East conflict.

Contributing to the strong upward move, Iran said it has closed the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for the U.S. and Israeli attacks and threatened to fire on any ship trying to pass through the vital waterway.

Supply concerns were also worsened by the attacks on several oil refineries, including Saudi Aramco's oil facility in Ras Tanura.

As the conflict entered its fourth day, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the war may last four to five weeks but could "go far longer than that."

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also offered few details about the duration of the operation against Iran but claimed it will not be "endless," framing the conflict as a "generational" chance to reshape the Middle East.

