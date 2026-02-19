19.02.2026 20:44:58

Crude Oil Jumps To Six-Month High On Potential Iran Conflict

(RTTNews) - After skyrocketing over the course of the previous session, the price of crude oil has shown another significant move to the upside during trading on Thursday.

Crude for March delivery is jumping $1.25 or 1.9 percent to $66.44 a barrel after soaring $2.86 or 4.6 percent to $65.19 a barrel during Wednesday's session. With the continued surge, the price of crude oil has reached its highest levels in six months.

The extended by oil prices comes amid continued concerns about a military conflict between the U.S. and Iran, with reports suggesting American military intervention may come sooner than expected.

Citing top national security officials, CBS News reported the U.S. military is ready for potential strikes on Iran as soon as Saturday, but the timeline for any action is likely to extend beyond this weekend.

Axios reported that a potential U.S. military operation against Iran would likely be a "massive, weeks-long campaign" and that Israel is pushing for a scenario targeting regime change in the Islamic Republic.

Crude oil prices saw further upside after the Energy Information Administration released a report unexpectedly showing a sharp pullback by crude oil inventories in the U.S. in the week ended February 13th.

The EIA said crude oil inventories tumbled by 9.0 million barrels last week after surging by 8.5 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to increase by 2.1 million barrels.

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:03 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX wenig beweg -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Freitag seitwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich unterdessen höher. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen