Crude Oil Prices Are Plummeting, but Gas Pump Prices Stay High

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Gas prices, plastered in giant numbers on every third street corner and underpinning the shipping cost of just about everything, are perhaps the most visible victim of inflation. We see them with our eyes and feel them with our wallets, whether we're at the pump or the grocery store.But crude oil prices are beginning to tumble. Surprisingly, gas stations are cheering. The current state of gas and oil is a fascinating case study in supply and demand.Continue reading