30.08.2022 21:02:20

Crude Oil Prices Pull Back Sharply

(RTTNews) - The price of crude oil showed a substantial move to the downside during trading on Tuesday, giving back ground following the spike seen in the previous session.

After soaring $3.95 to $97.01 a barrel on Monday, the price of crude oil for October delivery plunged $5.37 to $91.64 a barrel.

While signs of OPEC+ production cuts contributed to the surge in the previous session, the pullback came amid indications Iraqi oil production will not be impacted by recent turmoil in the country.

"Oil prices declined as the global growth outlook continues to deteriorate and as geopolitical risks have yet to lead to any disruptions for crude exports," said Edward Moya, senior market analysts and OANDA. "To start the trading week, it seemed energy traders were anticipating some disruptions from either Iraq or Libya and so far that doesn't seem to be the case. "

"The oil market is still tight, so this downward move should not last much longer," he added. "If WTI crude easily breaks below the $90 level, bearish momentum could make this interesting and make a run for the August lows."

The sharp pullback by the price of crude oil also came amid concerns higher interest rates will lead to a global economic slowdown, reducing energy demand.

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflationssorgen drücken Stimmung: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich leichter -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt schloss den Donnerstagshandel schwächer ab. Anleger in Deutschland nahmen ebenfalls Reißaus. Die US-Börsen erleben erneut einen verlustträchtigen Handelstag. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen