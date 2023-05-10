10.05.2023 21:25:12

Crude Oil Pulls Back Sharply On Unexpected Increase In Inventories

(RTTNews) - The price of crude oil showed a notable move to the downside during trading on Wednesday, giving back ground after closing high for three straight sessions.

After climbing $0.55 or 0.8 percent to $73.71 a barrel in the previous session, crude for June delivery slumped $1.15 or 1.6 percent to $72.56 a barrel.

The sharp pullback by the price of crude oil came following the release of a report from the Energy Information Administration showing an unexpected increase in U.S. crude oil inventories in the week ended May 5th.

The report said crude oil inventories climbed by 3.0 million barrels after falling by 1.3 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected inventories to dip by 0.9 million barrels.

Meanwhile, the EIA said gasoline inventories declined by 3.2 million barrels for the week, while distillate fuel inventories tumbled by 4.2 million barrels.

Data released by the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday also showed that U.S. crude oil inventories rose by about 3.6 million barrels in the week ended May 5th

Gasoline inventories also increased by 400,000 barrels, although distillate fuel inventories posted a 3.95-million barrel draw.

Concerns about the outlook for demand also weighed on oil prices, as traders worried a Labor Department report showing a slowdown in the pace of consumer price growth was partly due to the U.S. heading for a recession.

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
86% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX nahe Nulllinie -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende unentschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen