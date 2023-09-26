Crude Oil Rebounds Amid Ongoing Supply Concerns

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session modestly lower, the price of crude oil moved back to the upside during trading on Tuesday.

Crude for November delivery climbed $0.71 or 0.8 percent to $90.39 a barrel after slipping $0.35 or 0.4 percent to $89.68 a barrel.

The rebound by the price of crude oil came as ongoing concerns about tight supplies overshadowed worries about the global economic outlook.

While Russia lifted restrictions on higher-sulphur gasoil and fuel used for bunkering for some vessels on Monday, the ban on exports of high-quality diesel and gasoline remains in place.

Russia and Saudi Arabia's recent decision to extend production cuts until the end of the year also continued to support oil prices.

Meanwhile, traders shrugged off some disappointing economic data as well as warnings the Federal Reserve may raise interest higher than currently anticipated.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon warned in an interview with The Times of India that rates could go as high as 7 percent.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari also wrote in an essay posted on Tuesday that there is a 40 percent chance the Federal Reserve will have to push rates "meaningfully higher" to combat stubborn services inflation.