23.02.2023 21:19:02

Crude Oil Show Notable Rebound Despite Surge In Inventories

(RTTNews) - After trending lower over the past several sessions, the price of crude oil showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Thursday.

Crude for April delivery spiked $1.44 or 2.0 percent to $75.39 a barrel on the day, snapping a six-session losing streak.

"It looks like oil has been beaten up enough," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "Crude has been forming a range between the $73 to $83 region and that should hold up, with the risks being to the upside."

The notable rebound by the price of crude oil came even though the Energy Information Administration released a report showing a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. crude oil inventories.

The EIA said crude oil inventories surged by 7.6 million barrels in the week ended February 17th compared to economist estimates for an increase of 2.1 million barrels.

The report said distillate fuel inventories also jumped by 2.7 million barrels, while gasoline inventories fell by 1.9 million barrels.

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Angst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street letztlich rot -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen