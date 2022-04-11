11.04.2022 21:28:16

Crude Oil Shows Significant Move Back To The Downside

(RTTNews) - Oil prices showed a significant decrease on Monday, extending losses from the previous week as Chinese coronavirus lockdowns continued, raising concerns about demand from the world's biggest crude importer.

Crude for May delivery tumbled $3.97 to $94.29 a barrel after jumping $2.23 to $98.26 a barrel last Friday.

China's largest Covid-19 outbreak in two years continues to spread despite an extended lockdown of Shanghai's 25 million people.

The financial hub reported over 26,000 new cases on Sunday, a new record despite repeated mass testing.

With China maintaining its COVID Zero strategy, investors fear that there will be consequences for global growth, supply chains and inflation.

The move by the IEA to release oil from its reserve to help cool global prices amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis also continued to weigh on prices.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg belastet weiter: US-Börsen schließen auf rotem Terrain -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Letztlich kräftige Verluste in Asien
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich auch zum Handelsschluss auf rotem Terrain. Die amerikanischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenbeginn mit Abschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben zum Wochenstart kräftig nach.

