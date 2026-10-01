Data Centers Need Copper, Concrete, and Cooling. Here Are 3 Boring Industrials Set to Cash In.

It's no secret that spending on AI data centers is booming, and projections for hyperscaler spending suggest the boom will continue. This will create opportunities for ongoing marginal growth for companies that provide the raw materials used in construction, such as copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), construction materials company Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC), and data center infrastructure company Vertiv (NYSE: VRT).

The chart below shows the scale of the spending increase, and although not all of it is allocated to physical data centers, it indicates a considerable marginal increase in end demand for these three companies.

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