Goldpreis
|
26.08.2024 19:14:20
Decade Resources hits 79.12 g/t gold, 927 g/t silver in British Columbia
Decade Resources (TSXV:DEC) has announced new assay results from its Terrace claims in near the city of the same name in British Columbia, including high-grade gold and silver findings. The exploration, situated on the northern slopes of the Copper (Zymoetz) River valley, focuses on the Nobody Knows property, part of a 54-claim holding covering 242 sq. km., all 100%-owned by Decade Resources.Additionally, a new volcanogenic massive sulphide zone found approximately 3 km southwest of the Nobody Knows #2 site has produced impressive assay results, including up to 79.12 g/t gold and 927 g/t silver. The newly identified breccia zone, with quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite stockwork veins in chloritic altered dacites, is at least 4-5 metres wide and exposed along a logging road.Drilling at the Nobody Knows #2 showing in 2023 revealed significant copper and silver mineralization: 5.39% copper and 155 g/t silver over 2.1 metres in hole DDH-NB-23-2, 2.99% copper and 27.3 g/t silver over 3 metres in hole DDH-NB-23-12, and 2.05% copper and 15 g/t silver over 5.7 metres in hole DDH-NB-23-16. Drilling in 2024 intersected bornite-rich sections, with assay results for these holes still pending.The Terrace project includes Treasure Mountain, Dardanelle, Nobody Knows, Kleanza and Terrace Gold (Excelsior) claims.Gold prospecting was one of the principal activities in Terrace from 1770-1900.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 518,03
|6,03
|0,24
|Silberpreis
|29,91
|0,08
|0,27
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Dow Jones geht nach Rekordhoch stabil in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte leichte Gewinne, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt Verluste verzeichnete. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag uneins - der Dow Jones erreichte jedoch kurzzeitig eine neue Bestmarke. Am asiatischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenbeginn in verschiedene Richtungen.