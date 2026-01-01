|
01.01.2026 03:00:00
Does the Sell-Off in Silver This Week Make It an Even Better Investment for 2026?
The price of silver has more than doubled in 2025 -- rising from about $30 a troy ounce to an all-time closing-day record of $77 on Dec. 26 and an all-time high above $80 in intraday trading.But Dec. 29 saw a sell-off of the white metal, with the price falling as much as 10% in Monday trading. That drop in the silver price sent funds like the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV) tumbling. That fund, which tracks the silver spot price using silver bullion held in JPMorgan Chase bank vaults in New York and London, had climbed as much as 162% during the year, but was down about 8.5% on Monday.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
