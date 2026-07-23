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23.07.2026 04:15:00
Donald Trump's Iran Blockade Announcement Sent Oil Prices Surging and the Dow Falling
The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East isn't good news for the world. Not only is there destruction and loss of life, but the energy market isn't functioning normally. Oil and natural gas are commodities, so reduced supply leads to higher prices. You are already seeing the impact at the gas pump, but high energy prices will eventually raise the prices of other products, too. Here's what you need to know about what's happening and why companies like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are likely to be the best energy investment options for most investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|91,77
|4,94
|5,69
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