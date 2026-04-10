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10.04.2026 17:15:00
Don't Get Caught Up in the Oil Rally: This High-Yield Stock Will Keep Paying Long After the Rally Ends
Oil prices have risen dramatically over the last few months as the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has unfolded. They can swing wildly from day to day on news flow, but they are doing so at an elevated level. If you buy an oil producer, you have to go in with the understanding that oil prices will eventually return to lower levels, as they have after past industry disruptions. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) lets you sidestep the commodity risk and collect a huge 5.6% distribution yield. Here's why it could be a great energy investment for conservative income investors.Oil and natural gas are looked down upon because they are carbon based fuel sources. However, they remain vital to the world economy and will likely remain so for decades to come, even as the use of cleaner energy sources grows. Without carbon fuels, the world would grind to a halt. Every investor should have some exposure to the energy sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|94,33
|-2,08
|-2,16
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|96,57
|-1,30
|-1,33
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