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22.07.2026 18:52:19

Dow Jones Shrugs Off Oil Shock While Nasdaq Takes a Breather

If you were hoping for a repeat of Tuesday's chip-fueled rally, Wednesday had other plans.The major indexes are moving in different directions on Wednesday morning as an oil price spike and anticipation of key earnings reports create a split market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is up 0.2%, gaining support from traditional blue chip stocks. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is barely positive at 0.1%, caught between strength in industrials and weakness in technology. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is down 0.1%. The tech-heavy index is taking a breather after the proverbial Silicon Valley carried the market yesterday.The morning started rough. All three indexes opened lower, with the Nasdaq briefly dipping 0.6% before lunch. But the Dow found its footing early, climbing as high as 0.5% around 10:00 a.m. ET. The Nasdaq clawed its way back from the depths, even briefly turning positive before settling into negative territory again. As of this writing, it's a narrow 0.3% spread from the Dow's gains to the Nasdaq's drop.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 100,29 6,22 6,61
Ölpreis (WTI) 91,77 4,94 5,69

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