12.01.2026 15:15:00
Down 27% in 2025, This Worst-Performing Oil Stock Is Set to Go Parabolic in 2026
Oneok (NYSE: OKE) had a turbulent 2025, with the pipeline stock losing 26.8% value in the year.Oneok is among the largest midstream energy companies in the U.S. with a network of pipelines spanning nearly 60,000 miles. It doesn't drill for oil or produce natural gas. Instead, Oneok connects energy producers with end users, gathering, storing, and transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined products under long-term contracts for a fee. Nearly 90% of Oneok's earnings are fee-based, and they're growing. In the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2025, Oneok's net income surged 14% to $2.4 billion. Why, then, was Oneok one of the worst-performing energy stocks of 2025? A phase of massive acquisitions grew the company's footprint but also strained its stock price. The sell-off is overdone, though, and there's every chance Oneok stock could go parabolic in 2026.
