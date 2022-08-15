15.08.2022 01:00:28

DR Congo Opens Up Oil Auctions to Crypto and Carbon Firms

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Oil and gas exploration auctions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have been virulently opposed by environmentalists and Hollywood A-listers alike, but one potential solution just might help everyone see the rainforest for the trees.The Democratic Republic of Congo is opening oil and gas licensing auctions up to crypto and carbon firms that would keep fossil fuels in the ground and sell coveted carbon credits instead.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

