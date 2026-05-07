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07.05.2026 13:45:00
Drill, Baby, Drill! These 2 Oil Stocks Are Ramping Up As Crude Prices Top $100 a Barrel. (Hint: It's Not ExxonMobil and Chevron)
Oil prices have rocketed this year due to the war with Iran. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, has risen 85% to more than $100 a barrel. The prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz is forcing the world to burn through oil stockpiles at a record pace. While recent reports suggest a peace deal could be close, the current supply disruption could persist even if there's an agreement. The uncertainty is prompting some oil companies, including industry giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX), to remain cautious and maintain their capital spending plans. However, a couple of oil stocks have opted to capitalize on the price surge by ramping up their activity levels. Here's why Chevron and Exxon aren't budging, and two other notable oil companies that plan to drill more wells this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|100,27
|-3,10
|-3,00
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|95,42
|0,61
|0,64
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