Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller’s family office has reported new stakes worth $129.1 million in three major gold miners during the third quarter while exiting copper, steel, aluminium and semiconductor stocks.

Duquesne Family Office acquired 380,400 shares of Newmont (NYSE: NEM) valued at $43.9 million, 1,054,600 shares of Barrick Mining (NYSE: B)(TSX: ABX) worth $42.9 million and 231,050 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX, NYSE: AEM) valued at $42.3 million as of Sept. 30, according to a regulatory filing.

The positions represented 2.9% of Duquesne’s $4.47 billion reported portfolio, according to the Nov. 16 filing. By comparison, biotechnology company Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) accounted for 29.2% of the portfolio, making the gold investments a measured allocation rather than a sweeping commodity wager.

The moves point to a notable change in Duquesne’s reported holdings, with gold producers gaining a place in the portfolio as companies exposed to industrial demand and semiconductor markets disappeared. The shift raises questions about what Druckenmiller sees in precious metals that he no longer sees in copper, steel and certain technology stocks.

Metals rotation

Duquesne eliminated its 123,060-share position in Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO), valued at $21.4 million at the end of June, along with 4.22 million shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) worth $39.6 million and 185,640 shares of Alcoa (NYSE: AA) valued at $9.7 million.

Those three positions had a combined second-quarter value of approximately $70.7 million. Their removal contrasts with the family office’s nearly equal allocations to Newmont, Barrick and Agnico Eagle.

Duquesne also retained 300,200 shares of gold developer Skeena Resources (NYSE: SKE; TSX: SKE), valued at $8.9 million, bringing its reported gold-mining and development exposure to approximately 3.1%.

The family office’s broader commodity, mining and energy holdings represented about 7.1% of the portfolio. Argentine oil and gas producer YPF (NYSE: YPF) accounted for the largest portion, with a $177.6 million position following a 12.8% increase in its shareholding.

Other institutional investors also expanded their exposure to major gold producers during the quarter.

Sprott (NYSE: SII; TSX: SII) increased its Barrick holdings by 49%, from 873,186 to 1,299,799 shares, according to its Nov. 9 regulatory filing. It slightly reduced its Agnico Eagle position, which remained its largest gold-equity holding.

Tudor Investment Corp., a privately held investment manager, more than doubled its Newmont common shares to 739,545 from 318,054, according to its Nov. 16 filing.

Tudor also reported Newmont put options covering 250,400 shares, alongside calls on the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: GDX) and iShares Gold Trust (NYSE Arca: IAU). Those derivatives complicate the interpretation of its exposure because the filing does not establish whether the positions were intended as hedges or directional trades.

Technology shakeup

Druckenmiller’s repositioning extended beyond mining, with Duquesne exiting several prominent technology holdings while establishing positions in SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR).

The family office sold its entire positions in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) during the September quarter, according to its latest filing.

Duquesne had held 72,900 AMD shares and 34,900 Sandisk shares at the end of June. The filing does not disclose when those positions were sold or the prices received.

The firm also exited its 336,300-share position in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL; GOOG), Google’s parent company, while reducing its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) by 94%, from 589,680 shares to 32,700.

Duquesne established a position in SpaceX valued at approximately $30.5 million and a stake in Palantir worth about $15 million. Other additions included Somnigroup International (NYSE: SGI), Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP).

The technology exits and selective additions suggest a reshuffling within the sector rather than a wholesale retreat from growth stocks. The filings do not disclose Druckenmiller’s reasoning or establish whether the transactions reflected valuation concerns, changing business expectations or portfolio risk management.

Duquesne’s reported portfolio declined from $5.21 billion across 95 positions at the end of June to $4.47 billion across 65 positions at the end of September.

Additional institutional filings expected this week could offer further evidence of how major investors positioned themselves across the mining sector before gold’s recent pullback.

Whether the shift toward bullion producers proves durable will depend partly on how their shares perform as gold prices fluctuate.

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