Eldorado Gold files updated reports on Olympias and Efemcukuru operations

Eldorado Gold (TSX: ELD)(NYSE: EGO) said on Thursday that it has filed two separate technical reports related to its Olympias operation in Greece and its Efemcukuru operation in Turkiye.The 43-101 technical reports were filed to support updated scientific and technical disclosure in the company's annual information form, which was also filed on SEDAR Thursday, the Canadian miner said.There are no material differences between the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves previously disclosed by the company in relation to the Olympias and Efemcukuru properties and those disclosed in the reports, it said.In 2023, Efemcukuru produced 86,088 ounces of gold and 2024 production is expected to be between 75,000-85,000 oz. Olympias produced 67, 133 gold ounces in 2023 and between 75,000-85,000 oz are projected for 2024.