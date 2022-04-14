Goldpreis
|
14.04.2022 12:51:00
Eldorado Gold flags Omicron hit to quarterly production
Canada’s Eldorado Gold (TSX: ELD) (NYSE: EGO) left 2022 production guidance of 460,000-490,000 ounces of gold untouched, despite reporting that higher-than-expected absenteeism due to the covid-19 Omicron variant hit output in Q1. Gold production in the first three months of the year fell to 93,209 ounces, from 111,742 ounces in the same period last year and from 122,582 ounces in the last quarter of 2021, as labour shortages triggered by the onset of Omicron affected operations in all the countries the company operates. At Lamaque, Eldorado’s first gold mine in Canada, lack of sufficient workforce delayed the underground development of high-grade stopes, which led to lower-than-planned gold grades and tonnage. The situation was solved by March, prompting the company to keep guidance for the mine unchanged.Weather and power issues also affected the company’s operations in Turkey and Greece. BMO Capital Market’s Brian Quast said the production was “well below” BMO’s forecast of 107,500 ounces, but he maintained the bank’s C$18 target price.Eldorado, which also has operations in Romania and Brazil, has increased focus on the domestic market in recent years. It bought Quebec explorer QMX Gold in early 2021 and acquired a 11.5% stake in Probe Metals, another local explorer, in July. The Vancouver-based miner is scheduled to release its Q1/2022 earnings after market close on Thursday, April 28, and will host a conference call on Friday, April 29.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 973,95
|0,00
|0,00