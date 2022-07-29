Goldpreis
|
29.07.2022 12:18:00
Eldorado Gold operating costs up more than 20% in Q2
Canada’s Eldorado Gold (TSX: ELD) (NYSE: EGO) has reported an increase of 22% in operating costs for the three months to June 30 and a 26% jump in costs per ounce sold, forcing the miner to revise its consolidated cost guidance for the year.The company now expects operating costs to reach between $700 and $750 per ounce sold, while total cash costs were placed at the $790 to $840 range per ounce sold. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) in turn, are expected to be between $1,180 and $1,280 per ounce sold.The Vancouver-based miner attributed the ballooning figures mainly to lower than expected gold production in the first half of the year, continued inflationary pressures, and additional costs associated with the import charges on Olympias gold concentrate shipments into China.In the past few days, major miners including Newmont, BHP and Rio Tinto have also flagged the effects of inflationary pressures and labour crunch in their results, adding they expect these markets conditions to continue into 2023.Gold miners have been particularly hit by a drop in bullion prices, which just had their worst quarter since early 2021. Gold fell nearly 7% in the three months ended June, as a firm dollar and aggressive rate hikes eroded the appeal of the non-yielding asset.Eldorado also kept its 2022 production forecast unchanged at 460,000 to 490,000 ounces, though it expects to end the year in the lower end of the range.It produced 113,462 ounces of gold in the second quarter of the year, an increase of 22% from Q1 output, driven by strong production and mine development at Lamaque underground mine in Quebec, Canada.Progress in GreecePresident and chief executive officer, George Burns, highlighted progress made at the company’s Skouries gold-copper mine in northern Greece, which has been halted since 2017.The asset’s development in has been hindered in the past by both government delays in issuing permits and community opposition over the possible environmental impacts of gold mining in a densely forested area.Greece and Eldorado, the country’s biggest foreign investor, inked a new investment contract in early 2021 allowing the company to move forward with Skouries. The agreement also paved the way for the reception of the miner’s long-awaited permit for the use of dry stack tailings disposal at the project.Eldorado has since focused on resuming construction at Skouries, which has reserves of 3.7 million ounces of gold and 1.7 billion pounds of copper.“Considerable progress was made at Skouries during the quarter, with activity focused on execution readiness and critical path activities in engineering, procurement and site enabling works,” Burns said.The miner is aiming to resume construction at the project in the second half of the year, as it continues to work on a financing package.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 766,22
|10,42
|0,59
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.