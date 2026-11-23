Eldorado Gold (TSX: ELD; NYSE: EGO) has brought all four required tailings filter presses into operation at its Skouries copper-gold mine in northern Greece, clearing a key requirement for commercial production by the end of 2026.

The Canadian miner said the additional filtration capacity supports its ongoing ramp-up, with commercial production expected late this quarter. Four operating presses are needed to support commercial production from sulphide ore, while five are required to achieve nameplate throughput.

“With four filter presses now operational, we have achieved another important milestone in the ramp-up of Skouries,” CEO Christian Milau said.

The development brings Eldorado closer to transitioning Skouries from construction to commercial operations after years of setbacks. The mine recently produced its first copper-gold concentrate, marking an important step toward establishing a new source of both metals in Europe.

Filtration capacity

The Skouries tailings filtration facility comprises six Metso filter presses, including five operating units and one installed spare. The spare provides operational flexibility and allows maintenance without reducing throughput.

The remaining two presses are expected to become operational in early December, the company said, providing additional capacity and redundancy as processing rates increase.

The mine’s ore stockpile now exceeds 4.6 million tonnes, enough to sustain more than seven months of planned processing throughput.

Skouries is expected to produce about 140,000 oz. of gold and 67 million lb. of copper annually from combined open-pit and underground operations.

Strategic recognition

The European Commission granted Skouries strategic project status last month, potentially accelerating permitting and improving access to financing as the mine ramps up production.

Skouries is among 46 projects selected under the EU initiative to strengthen Europe’s access to critical raw materials. The designation provides for faster permitting and assistance in seeking public and private financing, but does not constitute a direct funding commitment from the Commission.

Eldorado also expects to file an updated technical report for Skouries in the first quarter of 2027. It will incorporate a revised resource model and metal price assumptions, alongside updated production forecasts, operating costs and capital estimates reflecting the transition from development to operations.

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