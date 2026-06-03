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03.06.2026 09:00:00
Eli Lilly Just Proved Gene Editing Could Be Pharma's Next Gold Rush -- but CRISPR Therapeutics Investors Should Watch Out
The weight-loss drug market may be one of the fastest-growing therapeutic areas in the pharmaceutical industry. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has been a major winner from this boom. The drugmaker's Zepbound is one of the best-selling anti-obesity medicines. Eli Lilly also recently received approval for Foundayo, an oral weight-loss pill that is already seeing decent success. In addition to those approved products, the drugmaker has a pipeline with several other candidates in this area.Eli Lilly could ride the weight loss tailwind for a while, but the company is already looking for the next big thing in the industry. Could Eli Lilly's work in gene editing be it? Let's look at recent clinical trial results for one of Eli Lilly's gene-editing candidates and what they mean for leading companies in this niche, such as CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP).Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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