04.09.2022 11:16:00
Elon Musk Says the World Needs More Oil and Gas -- Here Are 3 Ways to Invest
Elon Musk says that the world needs more oil and gas, and he's right. When one of the world's wealthiest individuals -- who has made his fortune developing automobiles that reduce the planet's fossil fuel needs -- says that more oil and gas production is needed, people take notice.At an energy conference in Norway, the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO said that, "Realistically, I think that we need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise civilization will crumble."Musk is a proponent of renewable energy, but recognizes that the world will need both fossil fuels and renewable energy to meet the planet's growing energy needs, and that a transition to renewable energy will take decades to complete.Continue reading
