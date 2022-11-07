Enbridge to spend $4 billion expanding natural gas pipelines in British Columbia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Enbridge (TSX,NYSE: ENB) has announced plans to spend C$5.5 billion ($4.08bn) in British Columbia expanding natural gas pipelines.The company on Monday announced plans for a C$3.6 billion expansion to its T-South line, which runs from Chetwynd to the Lower Mainland and the U.S. border. Another C$1.9 billion could be spent expanding its T-North line in B.C.The Alberta midstream company made the announcements along with its third quarter financial report.After completing what it called an over-subscribed open season for the T-South pipeline, Enbridge said it had sanctioned an expansion that will add 300 million cubic feet per day to its capacity.“Enbridge’s assets in the ground continue to be in high-demand and will continue to be critical in supporting growing energy demand while providing the world with a safe and secure source of energy,” said Cynthia Hansen, executive vice president and president of Gas Transmission and Midstream at Enbridge.Should the planned expansion receive the necessary regulatory approvals, the company said the expanded pipeline would be in service sometime in 2028.Enbridge also announced plans to conduct an open season to determine if there is sufficient shipper demand for an additional expanion to the T-North line as well, on top of the expansion it had just sanctioned in the previous quarter.The T-North line runs from the Fort Nelson and ties into the T-South segment, and east to interconnecting pipelines at the B.C.-Alberta border.Enbridge had already previouly sanctioned an expansion to that line — 535 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) — earlier this year, and is now already considering doubling that by another 500 MMcf/d. That expansion would have an estimated capital cost of $1.9 billion.“Pending sufficient customer interest, the open season could result in an expansion of T-North of approximately 500 million cubic feet per day,” the company said. “The potential expansion would serve growing regional demand for natural gas, West Coast LNG exports and downstream demand.”Earlier this year, Enbridge announced it was taking a 30% stake in the Woodfibre LNG project in Squamish, now estimated to have a capital cost of C$5.1 billion.The Woodfibre LNG project will receive natural gas from the FortisBC Eagle Mountain-Woodfibre Gas Pipeline, which in turn will get its gas from the Enbridge T-South line.(This article first appeared in Business in Vancouver)