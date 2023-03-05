Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
End of crash mode, natural gas set for rebound
NATURAL gas is one intriguing commodity, leaving investors wondering since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine-instigated supply-side crisis. The world’s favourite heating fuel dropped almost 80 per cent from its high last year, much harsher than the rise in markets witnessed in 2022. The US benchmark, Henry Hub Natural Gas, is still down 38 per cent year to date and market players continue to speculate whether or not the crash mode is still on for the natural gas sector. One thing’s for sure, the worst isn’t over till it’s over! For as much as the bears have enjoyed the steep crash down the hill, in my opinion, the worst seems to have really passed for the natural gas sector.
