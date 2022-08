Endeavour Silver founder and Chairman Bradford Cooke passes away

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Endeavour Silver Corp’s (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) founder, Director and Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke passed away in Vancouver, BC at the age of 67. Brad Cooke is well known as an accomplished geologist with nearly five decades of experience in the metals and mining industry. He formed Endeavour together with Godfrey Walton in 2003 for the purpose of acquiring and developing high grade silver-gold projects in Mexico. Since that time, the company has acquired, rebuilt and expanded four silver mines.Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal of becoming a premier senior silver producer. Brad Cooke also served as President of the Silver Institute.