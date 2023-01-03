Endurance Gold reports new geochemical anomaly at Reliance project

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Endurance Gold (TSXV: EDG) has reported results from soil and biogeochemical orientation surveys conducted on the Olympic claims of its Reliance gold project in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 km east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the Bralorne-Pioneer gold mining camp, which has historically produced over 4 million oz. of gold.The orientation survey, consisting of 432 talus fines soil samples and 317 Douglas fir tree clippings, was designed to test two shear zones approximately 3 km east of the Royal shear that hosts the high-grade Imperial and Eagle deposits.The combination of talus fine samples and biogeochemical samples have identified a geochemical anomaly along the Olympic Trend with a strike length of 1.6 km which is open to expansion. The anomaly is defined by elevated arsenic, giving a similar geochemical signature to the initial sampling that discovered the Eagle zone in 2020.Prospecting and sampling have also identified high-grade gold-stibnite veins at the Enigma showing approximately 900 metres east of the Olympic anomaly. The Enigma veins are hosted in a 75-metre-wide shear zone where grab samples returned assays up to 9.66 g/t gold and 11.9% antimony.“We are very encouraged with these preliminary results on the recently acquired Olympic claims,” said Robert Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold.“The recognition of the Olympic and Enigma trends within geologic settings similar to the Eagle zone, continue to support our belief that the Reliance gold project is prospective for multiple additional gold deposits related to at least five regional scale structures. All of these indicate potential for a multi-million ounce ‘epizonal’ orogenic gold camp on the Reliance property,” Boyd said.