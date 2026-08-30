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30.08.2026 21:15:01
Energy Transfer Is Quietly Becoming One of the Biggest Natural Gas Suppliers to AI Data Centers
If you were making a list of the companies cashing in on the AI data center build-out boom, a gas pipeline company known for paying dividends probably wouldn't be there. That could be a costly omission. Pipeline giant Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) has quietly become one of the biggest natural gas suppliers to data centers. That's putting it in a strong position to cash in on the AI power boom.Here's a closer look at why Energy Transfer should be on your AI investment list.Image source: The Motley Fool. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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