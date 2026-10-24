Energy Transfer vs. Kinder Morgan: Which Natural Gas Pipeline Stock Is the Better Buy for the AI Power Boom?

Energy Transfer (TXSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) are two of the largest midstream businesses in North America. Although both have cut their dividends in the past, they are growing them at a steady clip today. However, as artificial intelligence (AI) shifts the demand story in the electricity sector, Kinder Morgan is likely the better-positioned business, if you're willing to pay for it. Here's what you need to know to choose between these two midstream operators.

There is a massive effort underway to build the infrastructure that supports artificial intelligence. However, at its core, AI is just a fancy computer program. It doesn't exist without electricity. The more AI infrastructure that's built, the more electricity is needed. Between 2024 and 2030, the International Energy Agency expects electricity demand from AI to increase "more than four times faster than the growth of total electricity consumption from all other sectors."

Continue reading