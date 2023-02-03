Brent
|
03.02.2023 11:47:00
Enterprise Products Partners Sees Growth Ahead for U.S. Oil and Gas
Global warming is a real thing, and it is good that the world is trying to address it. However, energy transitions aren't as easy as flipping a light switch, which is why Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) thinks it has a very long and profitable future ahead. If management is correct, unitholders collecting the fat 7.3% distribution yield will have a profitable future, too.Burning oil and natural gas produces carbon dioxide. This gas helps to heat up the planet. It's a well-documented and long-known relationship. It is the reason why governments around the world are pushing so hard to reduce the amount of carbon-based fuels being used. In fact, this effort is a big piece of the E (environmental) in the ESG investing approach. That's all well and good.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|79,84
|-2,26
|-2,75
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|73,20
|-2,70
|-3,56
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.